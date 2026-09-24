DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Mamata Banerjee seeks CEC’s arrest, fresh poll with pre-SIR list in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee seeks CEC’s arrest, fresh poll with pre-SIR list in Bengal

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:04 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
Advertisement

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday stepped up her attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his removal and arrest and calling for criminal proceedings against him.

She has also sought fresh Assembly polls in the state with the pre-SIR voter list, following a report that claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected to several decisions of the EC over the past 10 months.

Advertisement

Mamata alleged that the electoral process in West Bengal had resulted in the exclusion of a large number of voters. She claimed around 58 lakh voters were initially affected, and 27 lakh were excluded. She claimed the TMC raised nearly 32 lakh objections. She also questioned the manner in which the BJP had “collectively” submitted its objections.

Advertisement

Referring to the wider controversy, Banerjee said the country was “in turmoil” over the functioning of the CEC and asserted that those responsible for alleged violations of electoral rights should face criminal action.

Saying a nationwide movement demanding accountability from the EC could emerge, Mamata demanded action against Electoral Registration Officers and other officials involved in wrongdoing. “Democracy has to be protected,” she added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts