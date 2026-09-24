Mamata Banerjee seeks CEC’s arrest, fresh poll with pre-SIR list in Bengal

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday stepped up her attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his removal and arrest and calling for criminal proceedings against him.

She has also sought fresh Assembly polls in the state with the pre-SIR voter list, following a report that claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected to several decisions of the EC over the past 10 months.

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Mamata alleged that the electoral process in West Bengal had resulted in the exclusion of a large number of voters. She claimed around 58 lakh voters were initially affected, and 27 lakh were excluded. She claimed the TMC raised nearly 32 lakh objections. She also questioned the manner in which the BJP had “collectively” submitted its objections.

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Referring to the wider controversy, Banerjee said the country was “in turmoil” over the functioning of the CEC and asserted that those responsible for alleged violations of electoral rights should face criminal action.

Saying a nationwide movement demanding accountability from the EC could emerge, Mamata demanded action against Electoral Registration Officers and other officials involved in wrongdoing. “Democracy has to be protected,” she added.