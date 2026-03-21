Mamata Banerjee vows doorstep healthcare, hike in monthly aid for women

Eyeing a historic fourth consecutive term, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday released its election manifesto, outlining a slew of promises, including the “Duare Chikitsa” (healthcare at doorstep) initiative and an increase in household income support for women under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme, as the state gears up for a high-decibel election.

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Releasing the manifesto in Kolkata, Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee unveiled “Banglar Jonno Didir 10 Protigya” (10 pledges of Didi for Bengal), outlining a comprehensive plan to strengthen social welfare, boost employment and transform infrastructure across the state. The manifesto emphasises inclusive development, with targeted initiatives for women, youth, farmers, senior citizens and improvements in urban governance.

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The party has given priority to healthcare with annual ‘Duare Chikitsa’ camps in every block and town. To empower women, the party has pledged to enhance household incomes through the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme, providing Rs 1,700 per month for SC/ST women and Rs 1,500 per month for women from the general category. For the youth, the ‘Banglar Yuba-Sathi’ scheme will offer Rs 1,500 per month to educated unemployed individuals aged 21–40 until they secure employment. The party has also promised to generate 10 lakh new job opportunities through industrial and infrastructure projects and holistic infrastructural upgrades for all government schools under ‘Banglar Shikshayatan’.

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The TMC has also vowed to support farm families and landless farmers, while promoting the overall development of the sector, with a Rs 30,000 crore ‘Agri-Budget’ The manifesto also promises a pucca house for every family and piped drinking water under the “Ghore Ghore Nal, Porisruto Paniyo Jal” scheme.

Meanwhile, uninterrupted old-age pension support will continue for senior citizens, gradually extending coverage to all eligible beneficiaries. The manifesto further mentions administrative reforms, including the creation of seven new districts and an expansion of urban local bodies through a comprehensive reorganisation.

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The manifesto also outlines the party’s economic ambitions, aiming to position Bengal as India’s third-largest economy in the next decade and a gateway for trade in western India. Besides, it has envisioned a ‘Gig Workers Policy’, which will bring all registered gig workers under the ‘Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana’ (BM-SSY) to ensure social security and institutional protection.

The party also targeted the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of withholding the state’s legitimate dues. It claimed that the Centre owed the state Rs 2 lakh crore and had stalled crucial funds meant for development programmes. The state will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, and the counting will take place on May 4.