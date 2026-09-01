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Home / India / Mamata Banerjee’s niece, who lost job post teacher-recruitment probe, found dead in Birbhum

Mamata Banerjee’s niece, who lost job post teacher-recruitment probe, found dead in Birbhum

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 03:11 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
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TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's niece was found hanging at her residence in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

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The body of Bristi Mukherjee (28) was recovered from a room on the second floor of her house at Kusumba village in Rampurhat area this afternoon, a senior officer said.

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"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries," he said.

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According to family members, Mukherjee had been suffering from depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment.

She had lost her job following a Supreme Court order cancelling recruitments in government-aided schools over alleged corruption, the family members said.

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