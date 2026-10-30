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Home / India / Mamata calls for united Opposition front ahead of Nov 1 rally

Mamata calls for united Opposition front ahead of Nov 1 rally

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called for a united opposition front against alleged electoral irregularities, emphasizing that the fight against “Vote Chori” is essential to protecting democracy and the Constitution. She said the INDIA bloc would stand united at the protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, November 1.

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that electoral irregularities in West Bengal and other states demanded accountability, asserting that the concerns could not be met with silence.

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“The fight against Vote Chori is a fight to protect every Indian’s right to choose,” she said, adding that alleged “vote loot” in Bengal and elsewhere required answers.

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Flagging concerns over various aspects of the electoral process, the TMC chief listed electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter data, electoral rolls and vote counting as areas requiring scrutiny.

“EVMs under scrutiny, voter data under question, electoral rolls under suspicion, counting under challenge,” she wrote, highlighting the issues that she said needed attention.

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Banerjee urged students, young people, women, workers and members of civil society to join the protest, calling for broader public participation in the campaign against alleged electoral malpractice.

“When the vote is under threat, silence is not an option,” she said, appealing to citizens to come together to safeguard democratic institutions.

The TMC chief called on people to unite in defence of the country's democratic principles and constitutional framework. “Let us stand together to DEFEND our DEMOCRACY and SAVE our CONSTITUTION,” she said.

Meanwhile, AITC MP Saugata Roy says, said that Mamata Banerjee will attend the INDIA bloc’s protest rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1.

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