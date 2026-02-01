Mamata: Centre ignoring Bengal’s rename case

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the Centre for not heeding to its long pending proposal of renaming the state as 'Bangla', calling the Central government anti-Bengali. She even alleged that Kerala government's proposal to rename the state was accepted because "there is an alliance growing between the BJP and the CPIM".

Banerjee while congratulating the people of Kerala for the Union Cabinet's decision to approve the proposal for alteration of name of the state of Kerala to ‘Keralam', she said that despite having met PM Modi and Home Minister, nothing has been done on her government's long in waiting proposal to rename the state as 'Bangla'.

"Based on the culture of the state, we wanted to rename West Bengal as Bangla. In this regard, we have passed resolutions twice in the Assembly. After we were told that the name of the state should be the same in Hindi, Bengali and English, we passed a resolution again to rename the state as Bangla in all three languages.