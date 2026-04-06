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Home / India / Mamata demands PM's resignation, questions his silence on Pak's 'threat' to strike Kolkata

Mamata demands PM's resignation, questions his silence on Pak's 'threat' to strike Kolkata

'Why didn't the Prime Minister say we will take strong action?' the West Bengal Chief Minister asked

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PTI
Bethuadahari (WB), Updated At : 02:18 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not raise Pakistan's threat to attack Kolkata, during his poll rallies in West Bengal a day earlier.

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"You (PM) target Bengal during election rallies; but when Pakistan talks of attacking Bengal, you do not utter a word. You should resign," she said at a poll rally here in Nadia district.

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"Why did the Prime Minister not raise the issue during his rally in Bengal? When Pakistan's defence minister says they will attack Kolkata, why didn't the prime minister say that 'we will take strong action'?" she posed a day after Modi addressed a poll rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar.

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"Just like we do not accept any threat to the country, we will also not take the threat to Kolkata lying down," she said.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned India that it would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any "future misadventures". "If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata," Asif had said while talking to reporters at his hometown of Sialkot.

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