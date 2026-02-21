Mamata felicitates BJP MP Ananta Maharaj as he turns up at her programme

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagen Roy alias Ananta Maharaj, a leader of the Rajbangshi community, was on Saturday felicitated at the International Language Day function in the city attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Maharaj, whose relationship with the saffron party has been under strain in recent months, was felicitated by Banerjee as he took a seat on the podium, accompanied by senior ministers and TMC leaders Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen.

Offering him an 'uttariya' and a plaque, Banerjee said, "We are honoured and privileged with your presence. Stay happy and be careful about your health." Her programme was not political; she was attending an event observing International Mother Language Day as the chief minister.

Raising speculations over his next political move, Maharaj later told reporters: "The Centre had only been discriminating and neglecting our community, which had joined the Indian republic with so much hope and expectations. Our region has been subjected to neglect by successive central governments, including the present one, for years."

When reminded that he is part of the ruling party at that Centre, he shot back: "Can't I talk about the development of India? Are we not part of the country?" Elections to West Bengal's 294-member assembly are due in a few months.

Earlier, Banerjee had met him more than once at his Cooch Behar residence, and he welcomed her with a traditional scarf and 'guwa paan' (betel leaf).

The TMC wrested the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, defeating incumbent MP Nisith Pramanik by nearly 40,000 votes in 2024.

The election results gave rise to speculations on whether fresh political equations were in the making, given Maharaj's influence over a significant section of Rajbanshi community members of the region.

The state BJP is yet to respond to the development.