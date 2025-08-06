Mamata leads protest rally in Jhargram against ‘attack on Bengali migrants’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday led a massive protest rally in Jhargram, condemning the alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants outside the state.

The rally, themed around the narrative that Bengali language and identity "will never be silenced," was led by the TMC boss.

Banerjee walked nearly 3 km through the tribal heartland, joined by TMC leaders, cultural personalities, and citizens waving placards that read 'Banglar Apoman Sojjyo Hobe Na' (Insult to Bengal won't be tolerated) and 'Bangla Amar Ma' (Bengal, my mother).

The protest comes in the wake of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in various parts of the country.