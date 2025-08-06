DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Mamata leads protest rally in Jhargram against ‘attack on Bengali migrants’

Mamata leads protest rally in Jhargram against ‘attack on Bengali migrants’

Rally themed around the narrative that Bengali language and identity 'will never be silenced'
article_Author
PTI
Jhargram, Updated At : 03:38 PM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday led a massive protest rally in Jhargram, condemning the alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants outside the state.

Advertisement

The rally, themed around the narrative that Bengali language and identity "will never be silenced," was led by the TMC boss.

Banerjee walked nearly 3 km through the tribal heartland, joined by TMC leaders, cultural personalities, and citizens waving placards that read 'Banglar Apoman Sojjyo Hobe Na' (Insult to Bengal won't be tolerated) and 'Bangla Amar Ma' (Bengal, my mother).

Advertisement

The protest comes in the wake of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in various parts of the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts