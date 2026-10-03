Mamata-led TMC loses headship of parliamentary panels

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress today lost the headship of two key parliament panels — commerce and chemicals and fertilisers.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has replaced Dola Sen of TMC as chairperson of commerce panel in the reconstituted committees notified today.

Rebel Trinamool Congress leader and now Nationalist Citizens Party of India leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had replaced TMC's Kirti Azad as chairperson of the panel on chemicals and fertilisers.

Contrarily, DMK has retained the leadership of two panels it had — Tiruchi Siva retains the chairmanship of industry panel and K Kanimozhi of consumer affairs and food committee.