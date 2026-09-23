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Home / India / Mamata-led TMC seeks fresh impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Mamata-led TMC seeks fresh impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The party said that besides over 60 Rajya Sabha MPs writing to Rajya Sabha chairman moving motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar, two Election Commissioners had also objected to many of CEC's actions

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:37 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
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Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday demanded the revival of its impeachment move against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, hours after a report alleged that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected to several decisions of the poll panel over the past 10 months.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien said the party would seek to bring out the motion submitted earlier by more than 60 Rajya Sabha MPs seeking the removal of Gyanesh Kumar.

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“Five months ago, 60+ Rajya Sabha MPs (50 needed) wrote to Chairman RS moving Motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar,” O’Brien said in an X post on Wednesday.

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Referring to the latest report on the internal objections within the Election Commission, O’Brien said, “After big news break today that two Election Commissioners objected to many of CEC's actions, it's time to bring out the RS Motion today. Impeach CEC to save democracy.”

The fresh notice of motion, addressed to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, seeks the presentation of an address to the President of India Droupadi Murmu for Kumar’s removal from the office of Chief Election Commissioner on the ground of “proved misbehaviour”.

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The notice invokes Article 324(5) of the Constitution, Article 124(4), Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

According to the notice, the proposed motion concerns alleged acts and omissions by Kumar committed on and after March 15, 2026. It states that the undersigned Rajya Sabha members, numbering not less than 50, are giving notice of the motion under Section 3(1)(b) of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, as applicable to the removal of the CEC.

Moreover, former Rajya Sabha MP and senior party leader Saket Gokhale took to his X handle and accused Union Home Minister Amit shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of "running the ECI as their personal kingdom".

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