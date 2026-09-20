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Home / India / Mamata nominee opts out of byelection, retracts later

Mamata nominee opts out of byelection, retracts later

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
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In a dramatic turn of events, the Mamata Banerjee faction’s Rejinagar bypoll candidate, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, on Saturday announced his withdrawal from the contest, only to reverse his decision within hours. Later, he asserted that he would contest the October 6 poll battle as per the wishes of Mamata.

The development came a day after the Mamata faction’s Nandigram bypoll nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her candidature following a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

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Chowdhury, a former TMC MLA, told reporters in his Murshidabad home earlier in the day, “It is becoming difficult for me to motivate grassroots workers who have been facing regular harassment. Also, it is an onerous task to familiarise the electorate with the new ‘footballer’ symbol in such a short time. In the given situation, last night I informed Mamata about my decision (not to contest),” he said.

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However, hours later, Chowdhury, in another hurriedly convened press meet, said, “I will be contesting the bypoll. I have been assured of security by the police after the supremo intervened... I had a conversation with our party chief, who directed me not to quit the poll fray. I have met police officers and they have also assured me and my cadre of security during campaigning.”

“I am retracting from my earlier decision. Even if I have 10 activists, I will win,” he added.

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The Election Commission has allotted the ‘footballer’ symbol to the Mamata faction of the Trinamool Congress and assigned it the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ amid a bitter feud with the rebel grouping over the party's name and ‘flowers-and-grass’ symbol. The rival faction led by Arup Roy has been awarded the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and the symbol of ‘envelope’.

Sanchita, who lost her job due to a teacher recruitment scam, on Friday met Adhikari at the state secretariat along with her husband Satyajit before withdrawing her nomination, a day ahead of the deadline. The reasons for her decision were not immediately clear. Faced with a sudden vacancy, Mamata announced support for Congress’ Nandigram candidate Milan Pradhan, describing the Congress as a “sister party”, and saying that the move was intended to strengthen the INDIA bloc ahead of October 6 bypolls.

However, hours later, Pradhan was arrested in connection with criminal cases lodged against him during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

Mamata and her camp accused the BJP government of “acting in an authoritarian manner to crush dissent and win the bypoll by a huge margin”.

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