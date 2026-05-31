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Home / India / Mamata pressured private hospital to admit Abhishek Banerjee, alleges BJP

Mamata pressured private hospital to admit Abhishek Banerjee, alleges BJP

Making the allegation in an X post, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar shares an audio clip in which Mamata is purportedly heard expressing anger over the hospital's reluctance to admit the Diamond Harbour MP

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 12:38 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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TMC chief Mamata Banerjee leaves after meeting Abhishek Banerjee at a private hospital following his brief admission, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 30, 2026. PTI
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The BJP on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had pressured a private hospital to get her nephew and party leader Abhishek Banerjee admitted despite doctors finding no major injuries.

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Making the allegation in an X post, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar shared an audio clip in which Mamata was purportedly heard expressing anger over the hospital's reluctance to admit the Diamond Harbour MP.

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PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims made in it.

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In his post, Sarkar alleged that the TMC supremo threatened the CEO of Belle Vue Hospital and pressured authorities to admit Abhishek despite medical reports indicating no significant injuries.

"It represents a disturbing attempt to misuse medical institutions for political narratives. Hospitals exist to serve patients based on medical necessity, not political convenience," Sarkar said.

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He further alleged that any effort to intimidate doctors, administrators or health care institutions undermines public trust and violates democratic norms.

There was no immediate response from the TMC to the allegations.

Scores of people hurled stones, eggs and abuses at the Diamond Harbour MP, who escaped the mob wearing a cricket helmet and was helped by aides on Saturday in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Abhishek was attacked when he went to visit the victims of post-poll violence, and later claimed that BJP activists were trying to kill him. Unidentified people scuffled with the leader and roughed him up while raising chants of "thief, thief".

The situation quickly spiralled into chaos, with some members of the crowd reportedly trying to physically attack Abhishek by raining blows and kicks on him, prompting swift intervention by security personnel.

He was later briefly admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, from where he was discharged following primary medical attention.

Sarkar alleged that such hospitalisation aimed at building a political narrative and avoiding summonses or notices issued by authorities.

The West Bengal police's CID has served a notice on Abhishek, asking him to attend an interrogation in connection with a probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party MLAs in a communication to the West Bengal Assembly secretariat endorsing Shobondeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of the opposition.

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