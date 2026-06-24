Mamata submits fresh list of TMC office-bearers to EC amid rebel voices

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The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has formally submitted a revised list of office-bearers and national working committee members to the Election Commission, amid a major rebellion within the party at both Assembly and parliamentary levels.The move was seen as a strong assertion of Banerjee’s authority and an attempt to counter claims by dissident leaders seeking to project themselves as the “real” TMC.

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According to party sources, a 24-member National Working Committee (NWC) was finalised on Saturday, with the updated roster submitted to the poll panel just hours before the rebel faction convened a special session in Kolkata to announce a parallel organisational set-up.

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“While the rebel camp was preparing its own NWC, Mamata Banerjee had already finalised the party’s organisational structure and sent the list to the EC as chairperson of the TMC,” a senior leader from her camp said.

The list named Mamata Banerjee as chairperson, Subrata Bakshi as vice-president, Abhishek Banerjee as national general secretary, Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen as joint secretaries, and Subhasish Chakraborty as treasurer. Other members included Chandrima Bhattacharya, Amit Mitra, Rajesh Pati Tripathi, Asima Patra, Moloy Ghatak, Gautam Deb, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Bulu Chik Baraik, Mukul Sangma, Baiswanor Chattopadhyay, Birbaha Hansda, Kalyan Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Nadimul Haque, Madan Mitra, Biman Banerjee, Mahua Moitra and Kunal Ghosh.

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The revised panel marked a departure from the committee announced earlier this month, dropping several leaders who later joined the dissident camp. Among those omitted were Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas, while Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque was inducted into the new structure.

The submission to the EC explicitly documented the party’s organisational hierarchy “as of June 20 2026”, aiming to legally reinforce the official leadership against competing claims from the rebel faction.

The development came a day after dissidents held a special session in Kolkata, electing senior MLA Arup Roy as party chairperson and announcing a parallel NWC, directly challenging the authority of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

The faction, led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, argued that the move was necessitated by a “constitutional crisis” within the party, claiming that the tenure of the last NWC, constituted in 2022, had expired.

The rebel camp insisted the session was held in accordance with the TMC constitution and unveiled a new organisational structure with appointed office-bearers.

The Mamata Banerjee camp, however, dismissed the exercise, with senior leader Kunal Ghosh asserting that the dissidents had no authority to convene such a session or alter the party’s organisational framework.