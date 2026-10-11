Mamata terms situation ‘super emergency’

Several senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday were detained by Delhi Police outside her residence in South Avenue here as they held a dharna demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the party, all the detained party leaders were released from Dwarka at around 6.45 PM, following which Banerjee returned to her residence in South Avenue.

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Speaking to reporters after being released from detention, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of humiliating Opposition leaders through their detention during protests in Delhi, asserting that democracy could be protected only through sustained struggle and collective resistance.

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She said her party had never prevented political opponents from holding meetings or carrying out their activities when it was in power in West Bengal. Recalling the TMC’s slogan, “We want change, not revenge”, she alleged that the treatment meted out to Opposition leaders on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya was humiliating.

“Even when we were in the Opposition, we faced such situations, but we were never treated in this manner or taken away like this. Secondly, we never resorted to violence or terror,” she said.

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Banerjee claimed that during her government, the BJP, the CPI(M) and other political parties had been allowed to organise meetings and carry out political activities without restrictions. She said her party had always believed in democratic competition rather than political retaliation.

Reacting to the developments, the TMC chief invoked the symbolism of Durga Puja, saying the defeat of evil would come through human unity and solidarity. “In the coming days, you will see Maa Durga destroy the demons and defeat evil. Democracy will triumph, and the people will emerge victorious,” she said.

Banerjee also said the incident had disrupted her travel plans, forcing her to cancel her flight back home. Alleging that she had been subjected to prolonged illegal detention after being “practically kidnapped”, she said the experience had compelled her to revise her schedule.

She said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had invited her to attend a programme at the Supreme Court, prompting her to stay in Delhi for another day. She said she had informed TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee that he need not come to Delhi as she had decided to remain in the capital.

Referring to the detention of other Opposition leaders, Banerjee said Rahul Gandhi had personally messaged her, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had spoken to TMC leader Derek O’Brien over the phone. She added that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal had also spoken to her earlier in the day and was supposed to accompany her before being detained by police.

Calling the episode a significant moment in the country’s political history, Banerjee said the defence of democratic institutions required sustained resistance. “If we want to protect democracy, we must be prepared to struggle. We cannot simply abandon our struggle for democracy,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee termed the situation as a “super emergency” and announced a dharna on the road until 5 pm to express solidarity with students, youth and other participants in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest.

Banerjee said she had come to Delhi at the invitation of CJP students and youth but decided against proceeding to Jantar Mantar after learning that several leaders had been detained and people, including journalists and ordinary citizens, were allegedly being prevented from reaching the protest venue.