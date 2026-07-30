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Home / India / Mamata urges EC to conclude 'TMC dispute' inquiry without giving rival camp any more time

Mamata urges EC to conclude 'TMC dispute' inquiry without giving rival camp any more time

Says repeated extensions to Ritabrata Banerjee-led group could be used to create 'false evidence'; seeks early conclusion of proceedings

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during an event in Kolkata. PTI file
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging it to conclude the ongoing proceedings in the party name dispute without granting any further extension to the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee for filing its response.

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In her letter to Election Commission of India Secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal, the former West Bengal Chief Minister said that despite the July 25, 2026, deadline, neither she nor the party had been informed whether Ritabrata Banerjee had submitted a reply to the Commission.

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She added that no copy of any such reply had been shared with them, leading them to infer that no response had been filed.

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“We have not been informed whether Ritabrata Banerjee has submitted his reply or not, and if he has replied, no such copy has been provided to us. Therefore, it can be inferred that no reply has been submitted,” Banerjee said in her letter to the poll body.

She said the absence of a reply, even after the Commission had granted two extensions, amounted to an admission of the points raised by the TMC in its detailed submission dated July 6, 2026.

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She argued that since no response had been received within the stipulated timeframe, the complainants should not be allowed to introduce new arguments beyond those contained in their original letters dated June 22, 2026, as referred to in the ECI's communication dated July 2, 2026.

Expressing concern over the repeated extensions, Banerjee alleged that the additional time could be used to create “false evidence” to bolster allegations which, according to her, lacked merit and had already been comprehensively rebutted by the party.

“We firmly believe because of the extension of time granted by you, Ritabrata Banerjee and others are trying to create false evidence to develop their case since they do not have any merit in respect of their allegations which we have firmly disputed,” she said.

Banerjee also stressed the importance of ensuring a “level playing field” during the proceedings, stating that while the TMC had already submitted its response, the complainants should not be given further opportunities to alter or expand their case.

Highlighting the political sensitivity of the matter in West Bengal, she urged the Election Commission to expedite the proceedings and bring them to an early conclusion. She requested the Commission not to grant any further extension beyond July 25, saying a timely resolution would be in the interest of fairness and electoral integrity.

The TMC faced a major split after the West Bengal Assembly elections, with the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction claiming to be the “real” TMC. Both factions approached the Election Commission, staking claim to the party name, following which the poll body sought submissions from both sides.

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