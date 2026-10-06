Man, 16-year-old girlfriend die by suicide in Gujarat, livestream act on Instagram

A 24-year-old man and his 16-year-old girlfriend hanged themselves from a banyan tree while streaming the act live on Instagram in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a hilly, forested area not far from Hirapur village on Sunday, said an official, adding that around 30 persons including the girl's family members watched it live on Instagram.

Advertisement

The couple, who had eloped last week, hanged themselves from the tree by a cloth, the video showed.

Advertisement

Members of the girl's family contacted the police who then located and recovered the bodies, inspector J M Bharwad of Singvad police station said.

"The youth and the minor girl had eloped a few days earlier. The girl's family members, particularly her father, were pressuring the young man's brother to hand her over to them. They belonged to the same community. The couple apparently entered into a suicide pact and hanged themselves," he said.

Advertisement

The girl hailed from a village in Limkheda, and the man from Fophan village.

Further probe was on, the police official said.