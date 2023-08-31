Man apprehended in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

New Delhi, August 31
The Delhi Police has apprehended a man in connection with writing pro-Khalistan messages on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations ahead of the G20 Summit, officials said on Thursday.
Interrogation of the man is under way, a senior police officer said.
Pro-Khalistan messages – ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ and ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ -- were found on the walls of Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stadiums. A wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.
A purported video was released by the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which showed the defaced walls of the metro stations.
