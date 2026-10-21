Man arrested for raping, killing 17-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Ranchi

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and strangling a girl to death in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the 17-year-old girl, a student of Class 11, was recovered from bushes at an isolated location around 2.5 km from her house on Sunday, they said.

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The accused, in an inebriated state, allegedly called the girl over the phone and asked her to accompany him to a river to bathe on the day of the incident, Muri outpost in-charge Vikash Paswan said.

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She reached the spot with her seven-year-old cousin, and the accused allegedly raped and strangled her to death, he said.

The accused was arrested on Monday following raids, Silli DSP Manish Chandra Lal said.

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“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The girl’s mobile phone and other articles were seized based on his disclosure,” he said.

Police said the girl had left home with her cousin, saying she was going to visit her brother and sister-in-law. The boy returned home after some time, prompting the family to search for her.

Her body was subsequently found in the bushes, they said.