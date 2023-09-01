Man arrested for threatening burqa-clad girl, friend for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram' in Bengaluru

IANS

Bengaluru, September 1

The Karnataka police have arrested a man who threatened a burqa-clad girl and her friend for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram'.

The accused was identified as Nayaz Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver. The police managed to trace the accused to Konanakunte locality of Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

Police said that there were no cases against Nayaz and he was active on social media. He had told police that he got angry on seeing the video and reacted to it on the spur of the moment. Talaghattapura police have registered a case.

The Bengaluru police were urged to take action against the accused who allegedly threatened a burqa-clad girl and a skull cap-wearing boy for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram' recently.

After a video went viral showing the burqa-clad girl and the skull cap-wearing youth chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram', the accused threatened them on social media saying they would be "cut into pieces" if they dared to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram' in that attire.

In the video, the accused youth could be heard telling them to first take off the burqa and the skull cap, and then say whatever they wanted.

A social media user going by the name 'The Right Wing Guy' later posted the threatening video tagging the Bengaluru police and sought action.

