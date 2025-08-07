DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Man arrested in Gujarat after video shows him going too close to lion eating its prey

Man arrested in Gujarat after video shows him going too close to lion eating its prey

In a short video, the man, who also seemed to be recording the lion's activity on his mobile phone, is seen going close to the wild animal
article_Author
PTI
Bhavnagar, Updated At : 02:26 PM Aug 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing a lion by going dangerously close to the big cat when it was feasting on its prey in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisement

In a short video which went viral on social media a few days back, the man, who also seemed to be recording the lion's activity on his mobile phone, is seen going close to the wild animal while it is eating a cattle carcass.

When he reaches too close, the lion starts charging towards him, prompting others watching the act from a distance and recording it to start shouting in an attempt to drive the feline away.

Advertisement

Even as the lion charges towards the man, he keeps on recording its video on his phone. After he walks a few steps backwards, the lion also goes back to its prey, the clip shows.

After the video surfaced, the forest department swung into action and initiated a probe into the matter, a release from the Shetrunji Wildlife Division here said.

Advertisement

During investigation, the forest officials learnt the incident took place near Talli village and the man seen in the video was local resident Gautam Shiyal, it said.

He was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harassing the lion under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The man was subsequently produced before a court in Talaja town which rejected his bail application and sent him to jail, the release said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts