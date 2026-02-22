DT
Home / India / Man beaten to death over theft suspicion in Jharkhand

Man beaten to death over theft suspicion in Jharkhand

One detained, manhunt on to nab the others

PTI
Medininagar (Jharkhand), Updated At : 02:56 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people after they suspected him of trying to steal a battery from a vehicle in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused had been detained, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in Teliyahi village in Padwa police station area late on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Ram, a resident of Murma village in the same police station area.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan told PTI that upon receiving information around 12.30 am that a man accused of trying to steal the battery of a vehicle had been caught, a patrolling team reached the spot and found that the victim had been tied up and beaten up by the villagers.

Police rescued him and took him to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead, she said.

“The police have detained one accused so far. It is also suspected that the victim might have gone there to meet his lover and was caught by villagers, who accused him of trying to steal the battery of a tractor. Further investigation is underway,” she added.

A medical board is conducting the post-mortem examination of the deceased in the presence of a magistrate. The entire process is being videographed and photographed.

Medininagar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the detained person had been identified as Paras Nath Mehta (35), and a manhunt had been launched to nab the others.

The SDPO said it was a clear case of mob lynching and the police had lodged an FIR under Section 103(2) of the BNS and other sections.

The police had not recovered any stolen battery from him, he added.

