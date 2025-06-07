DT
Bengaluru man beheads wife after quarrel, carries severed head to police station

Bengaluru man beheads wife after quarrel, carries severed head to police station

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Bengaluru
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 05:46 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 26-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife following a heated argument on the outskirts of Bengaluru after he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, police said on Saturday.

After killing Manasa, Shankar travelled with her severed head on his scooter to the nearest police station and confessed to the crime, they said.

The man was later arrested, police said, adding that the incident occurred at Heelalige village, near Chandapura, Anekal taluk late on Friday.

According to the police, the couple were married for over five years and have a four-year-old daughter.

Both of them worked in private firms. He worked in Koramangala, while she worked in Bommasandra.

During interrogation, Shankar told police that recently, he discovered that his wife had an affair with someone else and this led to a quarrel between them, following which she went to her mother’s house.

On Friday, around 8 pm, she returned home to work out a compromise, citing their daughter as a reason. She also denied her involvement in any extra-marital affair, a senior police officer said.

The couple again indulged in a heated argument. During the quarrel, he took a sickle and beheaded her. He left the rest of her body inside the house and travelled with her severed head on a scooter to the police station, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shankar had plans to kill her and that’s a reason why he purchased a sickle from a shop near his home, he added.

“We have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

