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Home / India / Man booked for flying drone over Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar

Man booked for flying drone over Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar

Police register case under under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958

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PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 03:07 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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A 35-year-old man was booked for allegedly flying a drone over the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar without authorisation, police said on Monday.

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Acting on information about the unauthorised flying of a drone over the protected monument, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

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Police said they have seized the drone and the motorcycle allegedly used by the accused, and have served him with a notice.

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The Lingaraj temple, one of Odisha's most revered shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

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