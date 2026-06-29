Man booked for flying drone over Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar

A 35-year-old man was booked for allegedly flying a drone over the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar without authorisation, police said on Monday.

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Acting on information about the unauthorised flying of a drone over the protected monument, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

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Police said they have seized the drone and the motorcycle allegedly used by the accused, and have served him with a notice.

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The Lingaraj temple, one of Odisha's most revered shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).