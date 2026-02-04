DT
PT
Man booked for public nuisance after video shows him naked on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru

Man booked for public nuisance after video shows him naked on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru

According to police, the man arrived at the club and argued with security personnel, claiming his father was a member and demanding entry

PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 07:00 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
Photo for representation only. iStock
A man has been booked for allegedly creating a public nuisance after a video surfaced on social media showing him naked on a busy city road, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on February 2 outside the premises of a private club on Lavelle Road here, they said.

According to police, the man arrived at the club and argued with security personnel, claiming his father was a member and demanding entry.

When he was denied access, he allegedly stripped naked and created a scene outside the premises, a senior police officer said.

In a video widely circulated online, the man can be seen obstructing a red car by clinging to its bonnet. He later falls onto the street as the driver manoeuvres the vehicle to move ahead.

Police officials said it is yet to be verified whether the man was under the influence of alcohol or had any mental health issues.

“In connection with the incident, we have registered two FIRs-one against the man for creating a public nuisance, and one against the car driver,” the officer added.

