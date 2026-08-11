DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Man books hotel in Bengaluru, kills two daughters over marital dispute, attempts suicide

Man books hotel in Bengaluru, kills two daughters over marital dispute, attempts suicide

article_Author
ANI
Bangalore, Updated At : 09:23 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his two minor daughters to death in a Bengaluru hotel before attempting suicide, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The accused, a resident of Nagawara in Bengaluru North, allegedly murdered his daughters, aged five and 10.

Advertisement

According to GK Mithun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East Bengaluru, the incident came to light after the security manager of the Taj Hotel alerted the police regarding the suspected death of two children.

Advertisement

"Today evening, we received a call from the Taj Hotel security manager regarding the suspected death of two female children. Upon visiting the spot, the father of the deceased was suspected to have killed them. He was found in a critical condition and was shifted to Manipal Hospital by the hotel security," DCP Mithun Kumar said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the father allegedly strangled both children. A suicide note recovered from the scene pointed toward a deep-seated marital discord.

Advertisement

"Based on his note, he says he had a marital dispute with his wife as he was suspecting her and also claims he had proof of her being with other persons. We are currently verifying the exact reason for the deaths," the DCP added.

The police have registered a case of murder and are conducting a thorough investigation into the sequence of events.

Police have informed that the accused is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

In a separate incident, on August 4, Delhi Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to murder his wife and minor daughter by allegedly stabbing them following a domestic dispute in Delhi's Mansarovar Park area. Police have also recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack.

According to police, the incident came to light on August 1, when Police Station Mansarovar Park received information from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital that a woman and a 15-year-old girl had been admitted with serious stab injuries. The victims were identified as Poonam (38) and her daughter.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts