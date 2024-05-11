Man commits suicide after killing mother, wife, children in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Sitapur, May 11

A man allegedly shot his mother, wife and three children dead before killing himself at Plahapur village in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Anurag Singh, 45, was mentally unstable and this could have led to the incident, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said. “We are collecting evidence from the spot and the bodies have been sent for postmortem,” he said.

Singh allegedly shot his mother Savitri Singh, 62, wife Priyanka, 40, daughters Aasvi, 12, and Aarna, 8, and son Advik, 4. He later shot himself dead, the official said.

Police units have been deployed to ensure law and order in the village.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Uttar Pradesh