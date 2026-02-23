DT
Home / India / Man dies by suicide over fear of rabies infection in Thane district

Man dies by suicide over fear of rabies infection in Thane district

Family reveals that the deceased had taken only one anti-rabies injection, however they noticed unusual changes in his behaviour

article_Author
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 07:46 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Representational Photo.
A 30-year-old bank employee allegedly died by suicide fearing that he had contracted rabies after being attacked by a stray dog in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Aish Vishwanath Amin was found hanging at his house in the Tisgaon Naka area of Kalyan East on Sunday evening, an official said.

He said that a suicide note recovered from the scene revealed that Amin was under severe mental stress and feared he might have contracted rabies after being bitten by a stray dog a few days ago.

According to the police, the victim lived with his elderly parents and brother in a flat and worked at a cooperative bank for over eight years.

Family members informed the police that Amin had taken only one anti-rabies injection after being bitten by a stray dog a few days ago. But they noticed unusual changes in his behaviour and increasing anxiety about his health, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered, and a further probe is underway.

