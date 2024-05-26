Man from Maharashtra’s Latur uses wedding invite to air protest against EVMs

PTI

Latur, May 26

A man from Maharashtra’s Latur district has expressed his opposition to the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) through his wedding invite.

The wedding invitation card of Deepak Kamble, a resident of Ajansonda (Khurd) in Chakur tehsil, carries the message “Ban EVM; Save Democracy”.

Kamble, whose wedding is scheduled in Latur city on June 8, said protests and rallies are being held in several cities, with demonstrators urging the Election Commission to revert to ballot papers.

“This movement had gained momentum before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. To spread awareness among my relatives and friends, I have printed my protest against EVMs on the wedding invite,” Kamble told PTI.

Kamble, a member of BAMCEF (All India Backward (SC, ST, and OBC) and Minority Communities Employees Federation) has also printed photos of saints, social reformers and freedom fighters and some of their teachings on his wedding invite.

