Man gropes woman passenger on Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight

IANS

New Delhi, September 11

An FIR has been registered against a man accused of groping a woman passenger on board a Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight, an airline spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the incident occurred on board flight 6E 5319 on September 10, and the accused was handed over to Assam Police after the plane landed in Guwahati following a complaint for alleged sexual harassment filed by the victim.

“An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police and we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required,” the spokesperson added.

In the last two months, there have been at least four cases of sexual harassment on flights.

