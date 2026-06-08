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Home / India / Man 'hacks' 3 minor daughters to death in Jharkhand's Giridih

Man 'hacks' 3 minor daughters to death in Jharkhand's Giridih

The incident took place in Turukdiha village under the Muffasil police station limits around 8:30 am

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PTI
Giridih, Updated At : 02:56 PM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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A 40-year-old man allegedly hacked his three minor daughters to death in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

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The incident took place in Turukdiha village under the Muffasil police station limits around 8:30 am.

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Two of his daughters were aged 6 years, while another was 17 years old, the officer said.

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"The accused has been arrested for allegedy hacking his three minor daughters to death with a sharp weapon," Sadar SDPO Jitvahav Oraon said.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding, investigation is underway.

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The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital.

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