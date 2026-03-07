Miscreants opened fire at the housing society of a businessman and social media influencer in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday.

Advertisement

The police later apprehended one of the accused after a chase that left two bystanders injured, an official said.

Advertisement

The police nabbed Shahabad alias Shambhu Munna Shamshad Qureshi (28), who fired five shots as the police team chased him on the streets of Shil Daighar, the official said.

Advertisement

Hours earlier, Qureshi and another accused had fired at the housing society, where Nadeem Moinuddin Khan (45), alias Baba Khan, businessman and social media influencer, lived in the Kausa area of Mumbra, he said.

Two bullets damaged Khan's car, the officer said.

Advertisement

Immediately after the spot panchnama, the investigation team, acting on a tip-off, tracked Qureshi.

When they were attempting to nab him, he fired five bullets, injuring two bystanders present at the scene, he said.

Qureshi was eventually taken into custody, and the police recovered the firearm along with four magazines, he said.

"Proper security arrangements have been made at the spot, and the situation in the area is currently calm," the police said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the second suspect.