Man held for firing at social media influencer's housing society in Thane

Man held for firing at social media influencer's housing society in Thane

Suspect arrested after chase in Shil Daighar, injuring two bystanders

article_Author
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 11:30 AM Mar 07, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File.
Miscreants opened fire at the housing society of a businessman and social media influencer in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday.

The police later apprehended one of the accused after a chase that left two bystanders injured, an official said.

The police nabbed Shahabad alias Shambhu Munna Shamshad Qureshi (28), who fired five shots as the police team chased him on the streets of Shil Daighar, the official said.

Hours earlier, Qureshi and another accused had fired at the housing society, where Nadeem Moinuddin Khan (45), alias Baba Khan, businessman and social media influencer, lived in the Kausa area of Mumbra, he said.

Two bullets damaged Khan's car, the officer said.

Immediately after the spot panchnama, the investigation team, acting on a tip-off, tracked Qureshi.

When they were attempting to nab him, he fired five bullets, injuring two bystanders present at the scene, he said.

Qureshi was eventually taken into custody, and the police recovered the firearm along with four magazines, he said.

"Proper security arrangements have been made at the spot, and the situation in the area is currently calm," the police said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the second suspect.

