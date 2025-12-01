DT
PT
Home / India / Man held for molesting 22-year-old social media influencer near Goregaon mall in Mumbai

Man held for molesting 22-year-old social media influencer near Goregaon mall in Mumbai

The incident took place when the social media influencer was walking towards Goregaon mall

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:43 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old social media influencer while she was walking towards a mall in Goregaon in north Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Kuldeep Budhiram Kanojia (27) had touched the victim inappropriately on the back and chest, the Goregaon police station official said, adding the incident took place last week.

“After she approached police, a molestation case was registered. Relying on CCTV footage from the area and other technical clues, Kanojia, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was held. He has confessed to the crime. A court has remanded him in judicial custody,” the official said.

