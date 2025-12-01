Man held for molesting 22-year-old social media influencer near Goregaon mall in Mumbai

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old social media influencer while she was walking towards a mall in Goregaon in north Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Budhiram Kanojia (27) had touched the victim inappropriately on the back and chest, the Goregaon police station official said, adding the incident took place last week.

Advertisement

“After she approached police, a molestation case was registered. Relying on CCTV footage from the area and other technical clues, Kanojia, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was held. He has confessed to the crime. A court has remanded him in judicial custody,” the official said.