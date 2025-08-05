DT
PT
Man held for raping Filipino woman in Rajasthan’s Bikaner   

The victim tells the police that she and Gaur had gone to dinner and then to a party on Sunday night, after which he raped her
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 07:36 PM Aug 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
A man has been detained for allegedly raping a woman from the Philippines in Rajasthan's Bikaner, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Deendayal Gaur, a resident of Jodhpur, they said.

The victim told the police that she and Gaur had gone to dinner and then to a party on Sunday night, after which he raped her, SP Kavendra Sagar said.

Gaur organises fairs, and the woman performs in them. Several fairs have been ongoing in Bikarner for the past few days.

"The alleged incident, according to the victim, took place in the wee hours of Monday. The FIR was registered late last night," investigating officer Vishal Jangid said.

Police said they have apprehended Gaur and are questioning him.

Tags :
