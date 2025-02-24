DT
PT
Home / India / Man held for smuggling Rs 6 cr necklace at IGI

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:27 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
A man who was smuggling in a gold necklace studded with diamonds worth Rs 6.08 crore was arrested upon arrival at the IGI Airport from Bangkok, officials here said on Sunday. On the basis of profiling, Customs officers booked a case of smuggling of gold necklace studded with diamonds on February 12 against one Indian male passenger, who arrived at IGI Airport’s T-3 from Bangkok.

Detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of a diamond-studded gold necklace weighing 40 grams, having a total value of Rs 6.08 crore, the Delhi Customs said in a post on X.

The necklace has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and the man arrested under Section 104 of the act.

