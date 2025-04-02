DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Man, his 3 minor daughters drown, wife goes missing as car falls into canal in Gujarat   

Man, his 3 minor daughters drown, wife goes missing as car falls into canal in Gujarat   

The exact cause of the accident is not clear yet, but the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle while going from the canal road
article_Author
PTI
Palanpur, Updated At : 09:24 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A man and his three minor daughters drowned, while his wife went missing after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident, in which the car fell into the Narmada main canal, occurred near Devpura village in Tharad taluka in the district around 3.30 pm, they said.

"The family from Tharad was returning home after meeting relatives," a Vav police station official said.

Advertisement

"The man and his three daughters drowned after their car fell into the canal, while his wife went missing. The bodies of the three girls and their father were fished out, while a search operation was on to trace the woman," he said.

The deceased were identified as Naveen Goswami (30) and his daughters Piuben (2), Minal (3) and Kavya (6).

Advertisement

"A team of the local fire department is carrying out a search for Hetalben (28), who was feared drowned," the police official said.

The exact cause of the accident was not clear yet, but the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle while going from the canal road, he said.

Police and the local administration were investigating the incident, the police said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper