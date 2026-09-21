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Home / India / Man killed, 11 hurt as SUV rams into pedestrians in Gujarat, angry locals torch vehicle  

Man killed, 11 hurt as SUV rams into pedestrians in Gujarat, angry locals torch vehicle  

The SUV driver has been arrested, and it is being examined whether he was drunk

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PTI
Sabarkantha, Updated At : 10:46 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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One patient was in critical condition and was shifted to the ICU, while two others were taken to private hospitals. Photo for representation
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A speeding SUV ploughed into a dozen pedestrians, including pilgrims, on a state highway, leaving one of them dead and 11 others injured in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Monday evening, police said.

The SUV driver, Bharat Patel, has been arrested, and it is being examined whether he was drunk, said Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil.

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Angry locals allegedly torched the vehicle following the incident.

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The injured include pilgrims headed to Ambaji Mata temple and those from 'seva dal' camps set up on the roadside to provide social service, he said.

"A man from a seva dal camp was killed in the accident," said Gohil.

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The accident occurred on a four-lane state highway, he said, adding that one lane was closed for traffic for six to seven days and barricaded to facilitate devotees on pilgrimage.

"A GRD guard tried to stop the SUV when the driver tried to knock down the barricade, but the vehicle managed to get through," Gohil said, adding that the driver was arrested later.

The injured individuals were rushed to the local civil hospital.

"The driver is a resident of Himmatpura village. We are investigating whether he was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the accident," the police officer said.

Sabarkantha MP Shobhana Baraiya said the road was barricaded; however, the driver tried to force his way through, leading to the incident.

"While the law will take its course, the injured people must receive immediate medical treatment," she said after visiting the civil hospital.

Medical Officer KB Parmar said 12 people were brought to the hospital.

"One patient was in critical condition and was shifted to the ICU, while two others were taken to private hospitals," he said.

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