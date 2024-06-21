Man killed for rejecting proposal for marriage of his daughter

PTI

Thane, June 21

A 46-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was killed allegedly by three persons over his opposition to an interfaith marriage proposal involving one of the accused and his daughter, an official said on Friday.

According to police, accused Avinash Khairat harboured one-sided feelings for victim Zakir Miya Shaikh's daughter and had persistently sought her hand in marriage despite being rejected by the father.

Khairat and two other persons stormed into Shaikh's home in Kalyan taluka during Eid festivities and fatally attacked him with sharp weapons and sticks and assaulted others present, including women, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered against the trio and a search is on to arrest them, the official added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharashtra