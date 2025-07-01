DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Man kills girlfriend by slitting her throat, held in Meghalaya    

Man kills girlfriend by slitting her throat, held in Meghalaya    

Deceased was identified as Phyrnailin Kharsyntiew, a resident of Mawkhap village
article_Author
PTI
Mairang (Meghalaya), Updated At : 12:23 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend by slitting her throat in front of her father in Meghalaya’s Eastern West Khasi Hills district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman, along with her father, went to a market in Mairang Pyndengumiong village to sell their farm produce, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Phyrnailin Kharsyntiew, a resident of Mawkhap village.

Advertisement

According to the police officer, eyewitnesses said the accused approached them and got engaged in an argument with the woman.

“All of a sudden, the man slit the throat of her girlfriend. The woman was immediately taken to Mairang Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” the officer said.

Advertisement

Locals managed to apprehend the accused as he tried to flee the spot, and he was subsequently handed over to the police.

The police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway, the officer said.

“The motive behind the murder seems to be a personal dispute, but all angles are being looked into,” he said.

The woman’s father said the man vented his anger by killing his daughter, as she did not want to continue the relationship.

The incident has triggered outrage in the district as locals demanded justice for the woman.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts