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Home / India / Man kills wife after quarrel, walks into police station to confess in Maharashtra

Man kills wife after quarrel, walks into police station to confess in Maharashtra

The couple had lived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for their children's schooling and had recently come to Kannad for the festive season

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PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), Updated At : 02:46 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Accused Mukesh Kumbhakarna attacked his 44-year-old wife Rohini following a heated argument at their residence. Pic: iStock
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A 50-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death following an argument and later walked into a police station to confess to the crime in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday in Kannad town, where the accused, Mukesh Kumbhakarna, attacked his 44-year-old wife Rohini following a heated argument at their residence, the official said.

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The couple had lived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for their children's schooling and had recently come to Kannad for the festive season, he said.

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After assaulting his wife around 5 am, Kumbhakarna walked into the Kannad city police station an hour later and confessed to killing her, the official said, adding that the accused suspected his wife's character and quarrelled with her.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, he said.

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