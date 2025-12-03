DT
PT
Man making reel plunges to death from 50-foot bridge in MP    

Madan Nooriya, a resident of Noornagar, worked at a dhaba near the incident site

PTI
Raisen, Updated At : 05:22 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A 25-year-old man died after falling from a 50-foot bridge in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh while allegedly filming a reel with his mobile phone, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening between Chilli-Silaari and Noornagar villages, within the jurisdiction of the Udaypura police station, on the Jaipur-Jabalpur National Highway 45, about 110 km from the district headquarters.

Station in-charge Jaywant Kakodia said that Madan Nooriya, a resident of Noornagar, worked at a dhaba near the incident site.

Nooriya was on the bridge during sunset, taking photos and recording reels with his mobile phone and posting them on social media, when he lost his balance and fell.

“His backbone broke, and he became unconscious due to a severe head injury. The eatery staff rushed the young man, soaked in blood, to a hospital in Udaypura, where a doctor declared him dead,” said the official.

Kakodia said police checked his mobile phone and found that he was making a reel at the time of the fatal accident. A clip on his mobile phone captured the fall, the official said.

The official said that the police registered a case, conducted a post-mortem on Wednesday morning, and handed over the body to his family.

This is the third such death in Raisen district this year.

Earlier, two youths from Bhopal drowned while making reels at the Halali dam near Salamatpur in the district. Near Sehatganj, a young woman from Bhopal died after slipping from the rocks and falling into the Mahadev waterfall while shooting a reel.

