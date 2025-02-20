DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Man who posed as cop, cheated women after befriending them on matrimonial site arrested

Man who posed as cop, cheated women after befriending them on matrimonial site arrested

Himanshu Yogeshbahi Panchal used to pose as an officer from the Cyber Security Cell of the Delhi Police crime branch
article_Author
PTI
Palghar (Maharashtra), Updated At : 10:04 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. iStock
Advertisement

The police here have arrested a man who allegedly posed as a Delhi crime branch officer and cheated several women after befriending them on a matrimonial site and promising to marry them, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Himanshu Yogeshbahi Panchal (26), was caught on Tuesday from his native place Ahmedabad after a probe into a case registered by Valiv police in Maharashtra's Palghar district following a woman's complaint, according to a police release.

During the interrogation of the accused, it came to light that he had duped around a dozen women in the same way after connecting with them through the matrimonial site, the release said.

Advertisement

The accused used to pose as an officer from the Cyber Security Cell of the Delhi Police crime branch, it said.

He duped the woman in Valiv after connecting with her through the matrimonial site and promising to marry her.

Advertisement

The accused allegedly called the woman to various hotels and lodges and raped her on multiple occasions. He also gave her a fake diamond as a gift, the Valiv police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Valiv police had registered an FIR against the man under Sections 64 (2) (rape) and 318 (4)(cheating by impersonation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police probe team worked on several leads and arrested the man from Ahmedabad on Tuesday, the release said.

Further probe was under way into the case, the police added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper