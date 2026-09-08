A 24-year-old man posing as a PMO official and his armed 'bodyguard' were detained at a venue in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area here where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend an event on Tuesday evening, police said.

A firearm was recovered from the so-called bodyguard, said a police official.

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Claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office, the 24-year-old man gained entry to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre at BKC.

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Security personnel and police officers deployed at the high-security venue intercepted the duo after noticing their suspicious behaviour. As the young man could not produce any credentials, he and his bodyguard were detained and handed over to Mumbai Police for interrogation.

The Crime Intelligence Unit as well as local police are conducting further probe, the official said, without disclosing the duo's identity.