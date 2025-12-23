Man posts WhatsApp status with dead wife, hangs self in hotel room in UP

A 27-year-old man hanged himself in a hotel room here after putting up a WhatsApp status with a photograph of his first wife, police said on Tuesday.

“I am coming to you. Please forgive me, everyone,” the status read, they said.

Alok Verma from Jalalpur village was found hanging in a room of a hotel here in the Radhe Nagar locality Tuesday morning, police said.

Hotel manager Anshik said Verma had been frequently staying at the hotel for the past few months, taking a room two to three times a week.

On Monday, around 9.30 pm, he booked room 110 and did not open the door till around 10 am. The staff could hear a mobile phone ceaselessly ringing inside the room.

Despite repeated knocks and calls, there was no response from the room.

The hotel management informed the police. The door was opened in the presence of the police, who found Verma hanging from the ceiling fan with a plastic rope.

Family members told police that Verma’s first wife was dead and he had remarried.

They said he appeared normal and gave no impression that he could kill himself, police said.

City police station SHO Sudhir Kumar Singh said the matter is being probed, and an action will be taken based on the postmortem report.