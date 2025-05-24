DT
Home / India / Man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife after argument over loud music

Man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife after argument over loud music

As she cried for help, he fled the spot, after which her neighbours took her to a hospital
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 10:51 AM May 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only. iStock
A man allegedly poured toilet cleaner acid on his wife following an argument between the couple over the volume of music playing on his mobile phone here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on May 19 at NMH layout in Sidedahalli in north Bengaluru, they said. The 44-year-old woman who sustained injuries over her head and face is now stated to be out of danger. She is recuperating at a hospital here.

According to police, the woman, who is a beautician by profession, alleged that around 9 pm, her husband asked her for money to buy liquor. When she refused, he began harassing her. Eventually, he managed to get money.

Later, he came home drunk and started playing songs on his mobile phone at high volume. When she requested him to keep it down, he refused.

This led to an argument between the couple. He then brought a bottle of toilet acid cleaner from the bathroom and allegedly poured it over her head and face, he said.

As she cried for help, he fled the spot, police said. The victim was rushed to hospital by the neighbours.

"A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab her husband. Further investigation is under way," he added.

