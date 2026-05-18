Man protests 'poor quality' by towing car, 'broken' alloy wheel across Ahmedabad
One would be better off buying an Alto instead of a Volvo, the man opined
A man mounted what he claimed was a broken alloy wheel on a Volvo car's hood and got the vehicle paraded around Ahmedabad on a tow truck, alleging "poor quality" and a "risk to life".
One would be better off buying an Alto instead of a Volvo, the man opined in a message pasted on the back of the tow truck carrying his car, a video of which has gone viral on social media.
"The alloy wheels of a Volvo car snapped in two," the owner of the car, which appeared to be a Volvo XC90, claimed in the message.
"Here, you can witness the stark reality behind the company's hollow claims regarding safety," the message said.
The company assumes "absolutely no responsibility" once a vehicle is sold, leaving one's life "completely at risk", it claimed.
"You can see this for yourself," the message stated, displaying the car with the allegedly damaged part.
A message sent to a Volvo Group media relations official did not elicit a response.