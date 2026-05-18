Man protests 'poor quality' by towing car, 'broken' alloy wheel across Ahmedabad

A man mounted what he claimed was a broken alloy wheel on a Volvo car's hood and got the vehicle paraded around Ahmedabad on a tow truck, alleging "poor quality" and a "risk to life".

Advertisement

One would be better off buying an Alto instead of a Volvo, the man opined in a message pasted on the back of the tow truck carrying his car, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

"The alloy wheels of a Volvo car snapped in two," the owner of the car, which appeared to be a Volvo XC90, claimed in the message.

Advertisement

"Here, you can witness the stark reality behind the company's hollow claims regarding safety," the message said.

The company assumes "absolutely no responsibility" once a vehicle is sold, leaving one's life "completely at risk", it claimed.

Advertisement

"You can see this for yourself," the message stated, displaying the car with the allegedly damaged part.

A message sent to a Volvo Group media relations official did not elicit a response.