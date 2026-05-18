icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Man protests 'poor quality' by towing car, 'broken' alloy wheel across Ahmedabad

Man protests 'poor quality' by towing car, 'broken' alloy wheel across Ahmedabad

One would be better off buying an Alto instead of a Volvo, the man opined

article_Author
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 09:47 AM May 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Credit: X
Advertisement

A man mounted what he claimed was a broken alloy wheel on a Volvo car's hood and got the vehicle paraded around Ahmedabad on a tow truck, alleging "poor quality" and a "risk to life".

Advertisement

One would be better off buying an Alto instead of a Volvo, the man opined in a message pasted on the back of the tow truck carrying his car, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

"The alloy wheels of a Volvo car snapped in two," the owner of the car, which appeared to be a Volvo XC90, claimed in the message.

Advertisement

"Here, you can witness the stark reality behind the company's hollow claims regarding safety," the message said.

The company assumes "absolutely no responsibility" once a vehicle is sold, leaving one's life "completely at risk", it claimed.

Advertisement

"You can see this for yourself," the message stated, displaying the car with the allegedly damaged part.

A message sent to a Volvo Group media relations official did not elicit a response.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts