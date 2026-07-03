Man arrested for sending bomb threat email to ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru

A man from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for sending a bomb threat email to the ISRO head office here, police said, adding that investigation revealed he had a history of mental illness.

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According to police, ISRO headquarters received an email claiming a bomb had been planted there.

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Taking the complaint seriously, police immediately rushed to the location and conducted a thorough inspection.

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During the search, no suspicious objects or circumstances as mentioned in the email were found, confirming that the message was a hoax.

Based on a complaint by the ISRO administrative officer, a case was registered at the Sanjay Nagar police station, and a special investigation team was formed to trace the accused.

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Using technical analysis and digital evidence, the team traced the individual to Ghaziabad, where he was identified and taken into custody.

An electronic device used by the accused was seized and examined, confirming that he had sent the threatening email to the ISRO headquarters.

"During further inquiry, it was found that the individual was mentally ill. The electronic device used to commit the offence has been seized, and further investigation is in progress," the statement said.