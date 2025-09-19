DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of his 7-year-old niece in UP’s Sitapur   

Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of his 7-year-old niece in UP’s Sitapur   

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on him     
article_Author
PTI
Sitapur (UP), Updated At : 12:57 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Thursday awarded the death penalty to a 38-year-old man named Neelu for the rape and murder of his seven-year-old niece, a government lawyer said on Friday, adding that the court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on him.

Advertisement

The incident took place under the Imalia Sultanpur police station area in the Sitapur district in January 2019.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Bhagirath Verma held Neelu guilty and awarded him the death penalty.

Advertisement

“This brutal incident against an innocent girl shames humanity, and such criminals have no right to live,” Verma said in his verdict. The court described the case as “rarest of the rare” and noted that the accused posed a threat to society.

Additional District Government Counsel, Govind Mishra, told reporters here that Neelu raped his seven-year-old niece and dumped her body in the Sarayan river after killing her.

Advertisement

The court awarded the death penalty to Neelu under IPC sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 376AB (rape of woman under 12 years of age) and the POCSO Act, added Mishra.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts