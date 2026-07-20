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Home / India / Man sentenced to death in 2025 Nenmara double murder case in Kerala

Man sentenced to death in 2025 Nenmara double murder case in Kerala

Palakkad Additional Sessions Judge Kenneth George also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on him

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PTI
Palakkad (Kerala), Updated At : 01:05 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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A court in Kerala on Monday sentenced a 61-year-old man to death in the sensational 2025 Nenmara double murder case.

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Palakkad Additional Sessions Judge Kenneth George sentenced Chenthamara to death and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh for murdering his neighbour Sudhakaran and his mother, Lakshmi, at Pothundi near Nenmara on January 27, 2025.

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The court convicted Chenthamara under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and Section 126(2) for wrongful restraint.

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Holding that the case fell under the "rarest of rare" category, the court observed that the convict had murdered multiple members of the same family.

Chenthamara had earlier been arrested for the 2019 murder of Sudhakaran's wife, Sajitha, whom he allegedly blamed for his marital problems.

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After being released on bail in January 2025 in the case, he murdered Sudhakaran and Lakshmi.

Police arrested him shortly after the double murder, following a massive manhunt, and he was later lodged in the Malampuzha sub-jail.

In the Sajitha murder case, a court had earlier sentenced Chenthamara to double life imprisonment.

During the trial in the double murder case, the prosecution examined 81 witnesses and produced 28 material objects before the court.

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