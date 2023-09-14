Man sets his son and family on fire in Kerala

PTI

Thrissur/Kochi, September 14

A man allegedly tried to kill his son, daughter-in-law and grandson by setting them on fire while they were sleeping in their house in Thrissur district, police said on Thursday.

Police said Johnson allegedly poured petrol inside the room in which his son, daughter-in-law and their child were sleeping and set them on fire on Wednesday night.

The incident was reported from Chirakakode under Mannuthy police station limits, and the condition of 38-year-old Joji, his wife Liji (33) and their 12-year-old son is said to be critical.

They have been admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Johnson also suffered burns and has been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur, police said.

A spokesperson at the Ernakulam Medical Centre, where the injured family members are being treated, said Joji and his son suffered 90 per cent burns and were put on ventilator support.

The condition of Liji, who suffered over 50 per cent burns, is also critical, he said.

Police said a family dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the crime.

#Kerala