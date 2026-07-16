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Home / India / Man strangles pregnant wife to death, hangs self in Bengaluru

Man strangles pregnant wife to death, hangs self in Bengaluru

Bengaluru police say the couple, both natives of Azamgarh in UP, had been married for three years and worked as carpenters; they allegedly had a heated argument

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 04:26 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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A 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his four-month-pregnant wife to death before hanging himself at their rented house in south Bengaluru on Thursday, police said.

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The deceased have been identified as Manoj Vishwakarma and his wife Sapna, both natives of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

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The incident occurred at Lakshmappa Garden under the Channammanakere Achukattu police station limits.

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Police said the couple, who had been married for about three years and worked as carpenters, allegedly had a heated argument between 11.30 am and noon.

"The husband used a red nylon rope to strangle his wife and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan using the same rope," a police officer said.

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The incident came to light after other occupants of the building and the owners alerted the police when there was no response from the house.

"The Inspector and the ACP reached the spot, had the door opened and found the man hanging inside. The exact cause will be known after the investigation," the officer said.

Police said the couple had been living in Bengaluru for several years.

Preliminary inquiry suggested Manoj had not been attending work regularly for the past few days and the couple had frequent quarrels at home.

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